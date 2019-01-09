Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,183.1% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 163,270 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 175,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,097,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,095,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 452,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $3,496,185.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,530,574. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

