Investors Buy American Tower (AMT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $79.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.85 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, American Tower had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. American Tower traded down ($1.41) for the day and closed at $159.68

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 93,338 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $15,400,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,053,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,959 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $7,032,936.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,823 shares of company stock valued at $59,320,913 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

