Investors Buy Dominion Energy (D) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) on weakness during trading on Monday. $95.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.96 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Dominion Energy had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Dominion Energy traded down ($0.70) for the day and closed at $71.51

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.78%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 4,053 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.02 per share, with a total value of $300,003.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 859.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.

