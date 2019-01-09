Investors Buy Dominion Energy (D) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) on weakness during trading on Monday. $95.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.96 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Dominion Energy had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Dominion Energy traded down ($0.70) for the day and closed at $71.51
D has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.78%.
In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 4,053 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.02 per share, with a total value of $300,003.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 859.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.
Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.