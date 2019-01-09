Investors Buy iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $41.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $19.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.47 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI India ETF had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI India ETF traded down ($0.48) for the day and closed at $32.82

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.0156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,107,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448,495 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,460,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,535,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 511.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,804,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares in the last quarter.

