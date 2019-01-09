Investors Buy Shares of Itau Unibanco (ITUB) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) on weakness during trading on Monday. $44.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.76 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Itau Unibanco had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Itau Unibanco traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $9.88

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

