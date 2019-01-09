Investors Sell DowDuPont (DWDP) on Strength (DWDP)

Investors sold shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $69.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $189.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $120.09 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, DowDuPont had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $54.76

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Nomura cut DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in DowDuPont by 551.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in DowDuPont by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 291.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

