Investors Sell DowDuPont (DWDP) on Strength (DWDP)

Investors sold shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $69.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $189.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $120.09 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, DowDuPont had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $54.76
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Nomura cut DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.
The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in DowDuPont by 551.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in DowDuPont by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 291.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.
DowDuPont Company Profile (NYSE:DWDP)
DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.
