Investors Sell Shares of Estee Lauder Companies (EL) on Strength (EL)

Investors sold shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $33.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $121.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $88.12 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Estee Lauder Companies had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Estee Lauder Companies traded up $1.58 for the day and closed at $131.50

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Goldman Sachs Group cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 54,303 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $7,139,758.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 150,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $21,637,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,510 shares of company stock worth $44,856,835. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

