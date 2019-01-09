iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,067,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 917,150 shares.The stock last traded at $56.95 and had previously closed at $56.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.3321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,636,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after buying an additional 217,515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10,871.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 97,839 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,501,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 70,545 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

