iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Shares Bought by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. 87,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,424. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

