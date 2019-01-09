iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Shares Bought by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,952,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 262,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,151,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 103,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,089. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

