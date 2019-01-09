ITV (ITV) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the broadcaster’s stock.

ITV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price (down from GBX 160 ($2.09)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 187.29 ($2.45).

ITV stock traded up GBX 11.75 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 137.85 ($1.80). 18,943,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 221.76 ($2.90).

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 75,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £98,008.30 ($128,065.20). Also, insider Salman Amin bought 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £12,019.60 ($15,705.74).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

