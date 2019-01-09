J C Penney (JCP) Trading Up 16.4%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) shares were up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 17,333,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,482,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.12.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 100.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 8.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,113,897 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 50.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,154 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the third quarter valued at about $10,871,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 3,772.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,556 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

