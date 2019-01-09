Jabil (JBL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jabil’s top-line growth is expected to benefit from new contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Moreover, end-market diversification is a key catalyst. Additionally, the company’s collaboration with Johnson & Johnson will further expand its healthcare portfolio. Recently, the company’s Packaging solutions division joined Amazon’s Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS) program. The participation will now allow Jabil to directly offer services to customers to gain compliance with Amazon’s certification guidelines for frustration free packaging (FFP), ships-in-own-container (SIOC) or prep-free packaging (PFP). This is expected to aid customer base expansion. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing competition in the industry is pressuring its margins, which is a concern.”

JBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil to $30.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price target on Jabil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:JBL opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $361,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 368,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

