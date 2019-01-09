James A. Schoeneck Sells 2,000 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director James A. Schoeneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. 454,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.67. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 55,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FibroGen by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in FibroGen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann set a $82.00 price target on FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

