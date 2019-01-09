Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in IQ Real Return ETF (CPI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,424,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 161,397 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

CPI opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. IQ Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.3478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from IQ Real Return ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th.

IQ Real Return ETF Profile

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

