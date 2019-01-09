Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,645 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,730,000.

NYSEARCA CVY opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1648 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

