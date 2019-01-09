JD.Com (JD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, September 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.Com to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.35.

JD.Com stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 776,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,734,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,334.00 and a beta of 1.16. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in JD.Com by 1,497.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.Com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.