Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth $80,101,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,641,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,334,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.