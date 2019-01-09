Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s Q1 2019 Earnings (RPT)

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $950.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,209,000 after buying an additional 962,944 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,882,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,076,000 after purchasing an additional 893,130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,526,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1,419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 525,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,921,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

