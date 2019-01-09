Jefferies Financial Group Comments on W W Grainger Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $16.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2019 earnings at $18.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.10 EPS.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GWW. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.88.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $278.98 on Tuesday. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at $954,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in W W Grainger by 1,267.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,161,000 after acquiring an additional 192,292 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

