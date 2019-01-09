Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jeld-Wen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.66. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 239,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at about $24,660,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 55.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 8,218,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,665,000 after acquiring an additional 737,178 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

