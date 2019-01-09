John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

