JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€227.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Cfra set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €183.00 ($212.79) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €206.13 ($239.69).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

