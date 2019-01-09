JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Prudential (PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,522

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,899 ($24.81) to GBX 1,522 ($19.89) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,163 ($28.26) to GBX 2,104 ($27.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,120.07 ($27.70).

Shares of Prudential stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,429.50 ($18.68). The stock had a trading volume of 5,530,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

In related news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,398 ($18.27) per share, with a total value of £13,980 ($18,267.35). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,685 in the last ninety days.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

