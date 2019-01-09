JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Xiaomi (XIACF) to Neutral

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Xiaomi stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation operates as an Internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by Internet of Things in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers a range of hardware products, such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, AI speakers, and smart routers; power banks, headphones, air purifiers, fitness bands, robot vacuum cleaners, scooters/self-balancing scooters, water purifiers, induction heating rice cookers, home security cameras, and laser projectors; and lifestyle products comprising housewares and personal accessories.

