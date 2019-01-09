JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Otter Tail Co. (OTTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 125.1% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 42.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTTR. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $143,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $108,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

