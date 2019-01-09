JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Hailiang Education Group Inc (HLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hailiang Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hailiang Education Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hailiang Education Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hailiang Education Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:HLG opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Hailiang Education Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $88.92.

Hailiang Education Group Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

