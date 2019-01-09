JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Just Eat (JE)

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price (down from GBX 1,020 ($13.33)) on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 859.18 ($11.23).

JE opened at GBX 636.60 ($8.32) on Monday. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.70), for a total value of £29,450 ($38,481.64).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

