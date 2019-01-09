Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,260,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,897 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.04% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $72,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KPTI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,085,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 593,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,787,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 204,680 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 169,616 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.36.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.50% and a negative net margin of 502.90%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $126,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 726,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $508,356. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

