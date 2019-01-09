KashhCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (KASHH)

KashhCoin (CURRENCY:KASHH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. KashhCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of KashhCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KashhCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One KashhCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KashhCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.02174951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00161518 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00228550 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024908 BTC.

KashhCoin Profile

The official website for KashhCoin is www.kashhcoin.com. KashhCoin’s official Twitter account is @kashhcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KashhCoin

KashhCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KashhCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KashhCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KashhCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KashhCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KashhCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.