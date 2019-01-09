Kelly Services (KELYA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

KELYA stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 384.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

