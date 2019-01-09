KEMET Co. (KEM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 149,670 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of KEMET worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KEMET by 2,554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KEMET by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in KEMET by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in KEMET during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KEMET from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of KEMET in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $72,759.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,566.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Lowe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,052. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEM stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. KEMET Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.87.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. KEMET had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. KEMET’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

