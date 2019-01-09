Kempner Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,215 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 2.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 698.3% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.67. 6,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,942. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

