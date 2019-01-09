Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,758 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up 5.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,270,000 after buying an additional 334,343 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 964.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 253,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $21,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,964,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,964,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,920. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.41 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stephens set a $101.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,060,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,218,915. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bobby Berman sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $140,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,429. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

