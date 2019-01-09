KeyCorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald R. Kimble purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,861.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $127,910.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,776.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

