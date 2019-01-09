Kier Group (KIE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KIE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kier Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 994 ($12.99) to GBX 482 ($6.30) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Kier Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 815.40 ($10.65).

Get Kier Group alerts:

Shares of Kier Group stock opened at GBX 520.50 ($6.80) on Wednesday. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 942 ($12.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,505 ($19.67).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.