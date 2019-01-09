Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Stock Price Up 3.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$33.25 to C$42.50. The company traded as high as C$34.54 and last traded at C$34.33. Approximately 758,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 806,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.13.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KL. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$291.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 1.40000001626961 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

