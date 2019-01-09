Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. BNP Paribas set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.34 ($45.75).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

