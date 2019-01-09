Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Stake Lowered by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,599 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,529,000 after buying an additional 372,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,622,000 after buying an additional 364,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,881,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,622,000 after buying an additional 364,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,600,000 after buying an additional 47,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,445,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,535,000 after buying an additional 80,821 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KFY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,003. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn/Ferry International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

