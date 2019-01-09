Kosmos Energy (KOS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays set a $10.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.97. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.20 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 51.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 52,250,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $282,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.