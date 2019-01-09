Kroger Co (KR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kroger by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Ellen Adcock sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $57,738.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,083.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 26,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $716,101.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,626.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,198 shares of company stock valued at $5,329,852. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $27.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

