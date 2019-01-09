KT Corp (KT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

KT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura raised KT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KT by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KT by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,822,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KT by 242.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 35,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KT by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 218,155 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KT by 50.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. KT has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

