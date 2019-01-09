KushCo (KSHB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 186.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KushCo stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. KushCo has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $455.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63.

Get KushCo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on KushCo in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KushCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on KushCo in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $384,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/kushco-kshb-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.