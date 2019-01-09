L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY) and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (HWDJY) Head to Head Contrast

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

L OREAL CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. L OREAL CO/ADR pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of L OREAL CO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L OREAL CO/ADR and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L OREAL CO/ADR $29.40 billion 4.34 $4.05 billion $1.61 28.29 HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR $1.81 billion 2.02 $238.42 million $1.53 15.61

L OREAL CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L OREAL CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

L OREAL CO/ADR has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L OREAL CO/ADR 1 2 2 0 2.20 HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares L OREAL CO/ADR and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L OREAL CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

L OREAL CO/ADR beats HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Professional Products, Consumer Products, L’Oréal Luxury, and Active Cosmetics. The Professional Products segment manufactures products which are used and sold in hair salons. The Consumer Products segment offers beauty and care products for men and women which are sold in mass market retail channels. The L’Oréal Luxury segment markets high-end skin care and beauty products in selective retail outlets such as department stores, perfumeries, and travel retail. The Active Cosmetics segment offers dermocosmetic skincare products which are sold in pharmacies and specialist sections of drugstores. The company was founded by Eugène Schueller in 1909 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products. It serves trade professionals, owner-occupiers, private landlords, local authorities, housing trusts, and small developers. As of November 8, 2018, the company operated through a network of 675 depots. Howden Joinery Group Plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

