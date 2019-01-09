Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 93.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.45 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.02157603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00164168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00232991 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024894 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025010 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.