Larry L. Wood Sells 6,716 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.15, for a total transaction of $994,975.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,128,522.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $117.28 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,545,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $617,231,000 after buying an additional 2,206,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,714,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,456,000 after buying an additional 1,663,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,505,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,144,000 after buying an additional 1,350,879 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,049,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,662,000 after buying an additional 712,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,467,000 after buying an additional 598,735 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

