Lawson Products (LAWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barrington Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of LAWS opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 51,516 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 289,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 117,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

