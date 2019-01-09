Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,600 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,656,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,338,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,054,000 after buying an additional 6,875,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,933,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.17.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 105.40%. The firm had revenue of $315.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

