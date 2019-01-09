LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LegacyTexas Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of NASDAQ LTXB opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.73 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

