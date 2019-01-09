Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.05% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 48.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth about $220,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 9,562.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

